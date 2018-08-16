Graham (GHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.30

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a P/E ratio of 147.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In other news, VP Alan E. Smith sold 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $173,512.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 532,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 385,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

