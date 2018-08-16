Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in BB&T by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 185,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 146,844 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in BB&T by 52.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 6,829,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $593,282 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBT. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

