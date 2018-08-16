Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $334.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

