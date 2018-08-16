Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $137,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $158,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $537,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,197.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,326,314 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

