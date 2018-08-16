Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Holdings Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,559 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 24.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 363,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 232,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,854,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Macquarie cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Shares of GFI opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

