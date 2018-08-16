Gold Fields (GFI) PT Set at $4.00 by Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) received a $4.00 price target from analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

GFI opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,257,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,015 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 74,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,460,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,292 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

