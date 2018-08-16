Globant (GLOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Globant stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Globant to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

