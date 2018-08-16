Girard Partners LTD. Sells 521 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after buying an additional 206,147 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,321,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,966,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $179,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $243.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $204.69 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

