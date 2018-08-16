Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,304 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $300,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 152,658 sites.

