Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,020 Morgan Stanley (MS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,846,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,464,000 after acquiring an additional 334,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,540,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,602 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,303,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,777,000 after acquiring an additional 515,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,245,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,987,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

