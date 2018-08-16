GGP Inc (GGP) Holdings Reduced by AEW Capital Management L P

AEW Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,550 shares during the quarter. AEW Capital Management L P’s holdings in GGP were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the first quarter valued at $135,743,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GGP by 49.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,632,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,699 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GGP by 107.8% during the first quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,993 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GGP by 546.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 791,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 969,014 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GGP by 25.5% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,786,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGP stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.91. GGP Inc has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.94 million. GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

