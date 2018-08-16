GFS Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 413.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 390,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 123,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $187.53 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $143.42 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

