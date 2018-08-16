GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 148,818 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.496 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

