Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Genomic Health posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GHDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $463,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $4,276,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter worth $551,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter worth $417,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 26.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHDX stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $53.92. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,455. Genomic Health has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,342.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

