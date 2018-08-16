Genesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 738 put options on the company. This is an increase of 768% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.
A number of analysts recently commented on GCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
Shares of GCO stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.93. Genesco has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
