Genesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 738 put options on the company. This is an increase of 768% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.93. Genesco has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Genesco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

