General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,199,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,007,000 after purchasing an additional 404,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,391,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,929,000 after purchasing an additional 119,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

