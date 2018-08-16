General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212,093 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 64,755,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.