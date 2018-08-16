General Dynamics (GD) Rating Reiterated by Drexel Hamilton

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Drexel Hamilton in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We project the aerospace division will generate mid-single digit growth and stable margins the next few years.””

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,142. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.