Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Gannett worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,629,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,007,000 after buying an additional 180,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gannett by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,394,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 941,055 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Gannett by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,505,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after buying an additional 937,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gannett by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 687,854 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Gannett by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,076,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 582,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,768.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,083.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GCI opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Gannett declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

