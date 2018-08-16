Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.00 and were trading at $101.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

