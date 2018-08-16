Gaia (GAIA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gaia in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gaia to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.75. Gaia has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $22.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 64.31%. equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gaia by 237.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth $332,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 65.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth $349,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

