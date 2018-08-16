FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Line Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (LN)

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Line in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Line alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of LN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67 and a beta of 1.41. Line has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Line in the first quarter worth $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Line in the first quarter worth $438,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Line by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Line by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Line in the first quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.