FY2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Decreased by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.16.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

RY stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a $0.7296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.