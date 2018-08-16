FY2018 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,785,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 768,810 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

