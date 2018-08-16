FY2018 EPS Estimates for Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Lifted by Zacks Investment Research

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lipocine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85).

LPCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lipocine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

