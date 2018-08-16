FY2018 EPS Estimates for Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Lilis Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Lilis Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lilis Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Lilis Energy has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLEX. Southpaw Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lilis Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lilis Energy by 4,700.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lilis Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 765,647 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lilis Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilis Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712,440 shares in the company, valued at $35,240,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald D. Ormand acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,274,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,310,461.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,250 and sold 650,000 shares valued at $3,625,500.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

