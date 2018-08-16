FY2018 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp (IPO) Cut by Analyst

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$1.38 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.