FY2018 EPS Estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc Lifted by Analyst (GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Aevi Genomic Medicine stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 4,715.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.