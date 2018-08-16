FY2018 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Issued By National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.49 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AG. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AG stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 0.01. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

