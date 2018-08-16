FY2018 Earnings Estimate for BayCom Issued By FIG Partners (BCML)

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for BayCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 14th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

