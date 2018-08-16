Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Dolby Laboratories worth $80,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,112,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481,797 shares of company stock worth $93,341,317 over the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.65 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.