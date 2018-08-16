Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,722 Shares of Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,722 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $96,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,625,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

