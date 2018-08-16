FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Opes Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

