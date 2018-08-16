FTB Advisors Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,506,000 after buying an additional 5,731,627 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,448,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,022,000 after buying an additional 804,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,567,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,195,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,373,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,261,000 after buying an additional 521,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 113,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $6,798,047.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,835 shares in the company, valued at $21,250,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,885 shares of company stock worth $30,806,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

