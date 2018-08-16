FS Investment (FSIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FS Investment Corporation is a business development company. It primarily originates and invests in senior secured loans and other securities of private U.S. companies, with the investment objective of generating current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. FS Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSIC. National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of FS Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

FS Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 14,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,325. FS Investment has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. FS Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the second quarter worth $23,542,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 670.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 16.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,032,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 860,754 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 69.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,181,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 483,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 106.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 666,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 343,235 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

