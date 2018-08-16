Friedman Industries (FRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,940. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

