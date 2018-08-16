Freshpet (FRPT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $34.30 on Monday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,202 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $2,470,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 409.2% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after acquiring an additional 153,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

