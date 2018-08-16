Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Freeport-McMoRan earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the natural resource company an impact score of 47.5999563571238 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

