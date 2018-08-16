freenet (FNTN) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.97 ($30.65).

freenet stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €24.43 ($27.76). The stock had a trading volume of 352,815 shares. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

