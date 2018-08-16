Freedom (FRHC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of FRHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253. The firm has a market cap of $397.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -1.41. Freedom has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp. engages in the securities brokerage, financial services, and banking businesses in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.