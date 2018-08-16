Franks International (FI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FI. Seaport Global Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Franks International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of FI opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.21. Franks International has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wbm Partnership, Lp sold 177,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $1,564,057.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,944,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darren C. Miles sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,963,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,270,619. Company insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franks International by 89.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

