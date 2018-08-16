Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 56.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,258.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $446,027.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,162 shares of company stock worth $6,012,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.