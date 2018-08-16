Forrester Research (FORR) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.90

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 1179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.52 million, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.51%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $103,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $427,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,297 shares of company stock valued at $782,836. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

