Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt Sells 50,374 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,752,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FSCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.