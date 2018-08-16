FNKOS (FNKOS) Market Cap Achieves $10.93 Million

FNKOS (CURRENCY:FNKOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, FNKOS has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. FNKOS has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $160,479.00 worth of FNKOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNKOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00260603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00154008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.46 or 0.06614996 BTC.

FNKOS Profile

FNKOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,601,401 tokens. FNKOS’s official Twitter account is @FNKOSofficial . FNKOS’s official website is www.foglink.io

Buying and Selling FNKOS

FNKOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNKOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNKOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNKOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

