Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

FLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fly Leasing to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Fly Leasing stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $389.14 million, a PE ratio of 151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

