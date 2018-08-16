Flowers Foods (FLO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News stories about Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flowers Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1826563346466 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.16 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

