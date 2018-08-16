Flowers Foods (FLO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News stories about Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flowers Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1826563346466 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:
- Flowers Foods (FLO) & MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Head to Head Analysis (americanbankingnews.com)
- Flowers Foods to step up efforts to cut costs (just-food.com)
- Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Lowered by SunTrust Banks (americanbankingnews.com)
- Becoming More Capital Intensive? Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE), Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) (nmsunews.com)
- FLOWERS FOODS, INC. (streetinsider.com)
Shares of FLO stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.
Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.