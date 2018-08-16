Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $104,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

