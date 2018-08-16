Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $59.85 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in L Brands were worth $59,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.