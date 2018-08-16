Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $264,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,863.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

